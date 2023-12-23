Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

