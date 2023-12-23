Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Blow & Drive Interlock Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

