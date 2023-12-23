Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. 488,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,781. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

