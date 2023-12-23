Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,190,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 288,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $165.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.