Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 6,324,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,545. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

