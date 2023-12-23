Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

VOOG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.58. The stock had a trading volume of 109,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,059. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $272.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.07 and a 200-day moving average of $254.73.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

