Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

