Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.53

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and traded as high as $39.15. Bombardier shares last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 3,452 shares traded.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

