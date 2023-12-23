boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.21

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.21 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 42.29 ($0.53). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 41.09 ($0.52), with a volume of 2,054,712 shares trading hands.

BOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered boohoo group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 18.50 ($0.23) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.54).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.37. The company has a market capitalization of £532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

