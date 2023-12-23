BP (LON:BP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.92

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.92 ($6.17) and traded as low as GBX 464.25 ($5.87). BP shares last traded at GBX 467 ($5.91), with a volume of 21,393,284 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 625 ($7.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.82).

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Trading Up 0.2 %

BP Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.72. The stock has a market cap of £80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,441.00). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($473.50). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,441.00). Insiders have acquired 13,844 shares of company stock worth $5,711,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.