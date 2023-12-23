Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

