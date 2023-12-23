Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $250.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average of $222.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

