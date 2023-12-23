Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $44,842,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $21,127,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $135.73 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.