Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

