Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

F stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

