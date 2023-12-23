Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

