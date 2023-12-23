Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.