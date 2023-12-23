Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.80. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2,746 shares traded.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.48.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.