Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 26,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
