Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 26,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

