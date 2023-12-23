Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

