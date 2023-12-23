Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

BMY stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 19,998,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

