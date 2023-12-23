Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 70,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

