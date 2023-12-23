British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for 0.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $33,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,310. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.