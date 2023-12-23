Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

