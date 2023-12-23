Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $952.16 and its 200-day moving average is $892.50. The firm has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

