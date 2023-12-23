Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

