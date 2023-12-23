Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

