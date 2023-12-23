Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

