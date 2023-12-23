BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSQR

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.