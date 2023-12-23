BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

APGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

APGE stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

