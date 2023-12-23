BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,650,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,500.00.
Shares of BFI stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
