Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

