Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $317,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.