Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.