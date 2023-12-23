Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $794,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

