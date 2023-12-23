Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,412 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 276,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 101,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

