Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 365 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

