Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 56 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.90. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

