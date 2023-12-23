Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 584 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 48,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $234.12 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

