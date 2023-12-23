Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,865 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

