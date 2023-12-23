Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 943 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $92.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

