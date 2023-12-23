Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $435.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.