Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

KO stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

