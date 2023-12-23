Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

