Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

