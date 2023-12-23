Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

