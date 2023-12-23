Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

