Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $261.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $207.12 and a 1-year high of $263.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.79 and a 200-day moving average of $243.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

