Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 5.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

