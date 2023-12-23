Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,387.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,409.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,429.10. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

